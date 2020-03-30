Greenville County Schools adds 20 new Wi-Fi hotspots for students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – To help students continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenville County Schools added two new feeding and Wi-Fi-sites and 20 hotspot locations in Greenville County.

Anyone who is 18 and under can pick up a lunch and a breakfast for the next morning Monday through Friday at two new locations: Juanita Butler Community Center and Grove Station Apartments in Greenville.

Wi-Fi and meals will be provided by a school bus that will be parked at those locations, along with several others, Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Since March 16, Greenville County Schools has served meals to 88 thousand students.

The additional 20 new Wi-Fi locations as of March 30th include gas stations, Dollar General stores and other community centers, Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 7 PM.

This brings the total of Greenville County School’s Wi-Fi sites to just over 100.

“Any time we hear of an area that might be under-served, or its inconvenient for a family to find something near their house, we try to add even more Wi-Fi locations,” Director of Communications Tim Waller said. “And we’re doing the same with the feeding sites for our students.”

Greenville County Schools has also created an interactive map so families can see where all of the Wi-Fi and feeding locations are located. Click here to see a full list of locations.