GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Scottish Games Board of Directors announced Friday that it will be canceling their events for May.

The 2020 Great Scot! Parade was supposed to happen on Friday, May 22 in downtown Greenville and the Greenville Scottish Games were supposed to to take place Saturday, May 23 at Furman University.

The board of directors’ release said they have began planning next year’s event for May 2021.