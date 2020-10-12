Greenville, Spartanburg city councils will vote on mask extensions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville and Spartanburg city councilmembers will consider extending mask mandates on Monday.

If the extension passes in Spartanburg, it will go into effect Tuesday. It is expected to extend the mandate for about two more months.

The Spartanburg City Council meeting will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

Greenville City Council members will either pass a new mandate or allow the original ordinance from August to continue until October 23.

The Greenville City Council meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m.