1  of  13
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Greenwood Mills to make mask, support healthcare workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Greenwood Mills)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Mills, a family owned textile company, announced Monday it will be switching from its denim jeans production to start producing non-medical grade masks and hospital gowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our company has been weaving fabrics for more than 125 years and has been supported by our community for just as long. Now, when our community is in need, we knew we had to help,” Greenwood Mills CEO and President Jay Self said.. “We are honored to be able to offer employment options to our sewers and serve as a resource during this public health crisis. If it helps even a little bit on both fronts, we’re happy.” 

  • (Source: Greenwood Mills)
  • (Source: Greenwood Mills)
  • (Source: Greenwood Mills)

The masks will be made of two-ply polyester cotton, with a 100 percent polyester fusible lining holding them together, according to the release. The gowns will be one-ply 65/35 Poly Cotton Till with a water repellent application.

The company said its first full week of production should result in about 30,000 masks. It plans to produce about 500,000 masks and 300,000 gowns per week.

“Within days of making the switch, we had our first order with Self Regional and shipped on March 30,” said Self. 

Orders can be placed by calling (864) 388-2617 or by emailing ppe@greenwoodmills.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories