Greenwood Mills to make mask, support healthcare workers

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Mills, a family owned textile company, announced Monday it will be switching from its denim jeans production to start producing non-medical grade masks and hospital gowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our company has been weaving fabrics for more than 125 years and has been supported by our community for just as long. Now, when our community is in need, we knew we had to help,” Greenwood Mills CEO and President Jay Self said.. “We are honored to be able to offer employment options to our sewers and serve as a resource during this public health crisis. If it helps even a little bit on both fronts, we’re happy.”

(Source: Greenwood Mills)

The masks will be made of two-ply polyester cotton, with a 100 percent polyester fusible lining holding them together, according to the release. The gowns will be one-ply 65/35 Poly Cotton Till with a water repellent application.

The company said its first full week of production should result in about 30,000 masks. It plans to produce about 500,000 masks and 300,000 gowns per week.

“Within days of making the switch, we had our first order with Self Regional and shipped on March 30,” said Self.

Orders can be placed by calling (864) 388-2617 or by emailing ppe@greenwoodmills.com.