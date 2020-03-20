Greer CPW sends reminder during toilet paper shortage

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Commission of Public Works posted reminders through social media Friday about the toilet paper shortage.

Greer CPW wanted to remind customers not to flush items other than toilet paper down the pipes.

According to their website, the following items could cause issues with the sewer lines and should not be flushed:

Wipes (even those labeled “flushable”)

Paper towels, rags, and disposable dust towels

Tampons and sanitary napkins

Make up wipes

Condoms

They company said, “It’s a toilet, not a trash can!” These items should not be flushed either:

Anything made of plastic

Aquarium gravel or cat litter

Cigarette butts

Disposable toilet brushes

Grease or oil

Medications

For more information, visit their website.