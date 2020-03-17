GSP International Airport temporarily suspends some parking, valet services

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced Tuesday they will be changing some parking arrangements due to COVID-19.

GSP said Economy Lot A will be temporarily closed and valet parking services will be temporarily suspended until further notice. Beginning March 23, Economy Lot B shuttle service will be temporarily suspended due to decreased demand.

Valet service will remain available for returning passengers. The shuttle service for Economy Lot A will also remain available for returning passengers who need to pick up their vehicles.

Parking will remain available in Garages A and B, the Sky Lots, Economy Lot B and the Daily Lot, the airport said.

The airport said they will continue to monitor the virus, but their intent is to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep the airport operational.

GSP has adopted additional cleaning and disinfecting procedures to help keep everyone safe, the airport said in a news release. Additional hand sanitizer stations and informational signage have been made available to passengers.

GSP said it has been experiencing high call volumes and long hold times. GSP suggested passengers with questions about their flights should click here for contact information for airlines that serve GSP.

Click here for more information about how GSP has been handling COVID-19.