Health official says beer fest attendees should get tested for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina are asking people who attended the Mecktoberfest celebration at the Olde Meckleburg Brewery in Charlotte to consider getting tested for COVID-19.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that two coronavirus cases have been connected to the event.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners during a Tuesday meeting that the event featured “very few masks” and “very little social distancing.”

“There were thousands of people there. Those folks need to be tested,” Harris said.

The event was held Sept. 25 to 27. Video shows a packed beer garden with mostly maskless customers.

The brewery outlines COVID-19 protocols on its website. It includes a message about “obsessive cleanliness” when it reopened in May.

Harris said that people who have COVID-19 symptoms or had close contact with an infected person should get tested. And people who attended “any gathering” are also eligible.