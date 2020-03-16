Henderson Co., Pardee Hospital offer drive-through COVID-19, flu screening site

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Pardee Hospital, along with Henderson County, NC Government, Department of Health and Emergency Management launched a drive-through COVID-19 screening site.

According to Pardee Hospital, the screening site, located at on the campus of Blue Ridge Community College, opened Sunday.

The free screening will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for community members with a cough, fever greater than 100 degrees and have been experiencing shortness of breath.

Those wanting to visit will need to speak with the Pardee COVID-19 Helpline to determine if symptoms qualify for flu and/or COVID-19 testing. The helpline number is (828) 694-8048. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No one under the age of 12 will be screened for COVID-19, according to Pardee Hospital.