1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Adult Learning Center - Spartanburg Advent Children's Center Bo-Peep Day Care Center Charles Lea Center Episcopal Church of the Advent Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool John Wesley United Methodist Church - Greenville Montessori School of Anderson New Horizon Family Dental Care New Horizon Family Health Services - Faris Road New Horizon FHS - Downtown New Horizon FHS - Greer New Horizon FHS Travelers Rest Sherman College Spartanburg Community College Springs Christian Day School St. Paul UMC Preschool Trinity Preschool

Henderson Co., Pardee Hospital offer drive-through COVID-19, flu screening site

Coronavirus

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Pardee Hospital, along with Henderson County, NC Government, Department of Health and Emergency Management launched a drive-through COVID-19 screening site.

According to Pardee Hospital, the screening site, located at on the campus of Blue Ridge Community College, opened Sunday.

The free screening will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for community members with a cough, fever greater than 100 degrees and have been experiencing shortness of breath.

Those wanting to visit will need to speak with the Pardee COVID-19 Helpline to determine if symptoms qualify for flu and/or COVID-19 testing. The helpline number is (828) 694-8048. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No one under the age of 12 will be screened for COVID-19, according to Pardee Hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store