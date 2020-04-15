1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

How to correctly wear – and clean – a cloth face covering

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – Amid tightening state and local restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to make sure everyone knows how to wear – and care for – their cloth face coverings.

The CDC recommends the use of a face covering in public settings where keeping a safe distance is difficult, with the following guidelines:

  • Children under 2 should not wear a face covering
  • The covering should include multiple layers of fabric
  • It should allow unrestricted breathing
  • The face covering should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • It should maintain shape and quality after a machine wash and dry

When wearing your homemade mask, make sure to properly wash your hands before putting the covering over your face. When removing it, take care not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Wash your hands right after.

The cloth face covering should be washed routinely depending on use, and a cycle in the washing machine/dryer is enough to clean it.

For more information and a step-by-step guide to making your own cloth face covering, see the CDC website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories