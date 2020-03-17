1  of  10
Last state without virus, West Virginia, confirms 1st case

Coronavirus

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the first coronavirus case has been confirmed in the eastern panhandle on Tuesday, March 17.

The announcement means that all 50 states now have confirmed cases.

The eastern panhandle region of the Mountain State includes Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties.

He mandated that all restaurants and bars should close dine-in services, and casinos will be closed as well. Justice said we have the power to combat COVID-19 by staying away from each other and practicing good hygiene.

“We’re all in this boat together, we all have to do this, the pathway to the prevention of this disease spreading… none of us have ever gone through a pandemic. Our power to combat this disease is being apart from one another,” said Justice.

“We have to take seriously all the hygiene recommendations, the ability to stay six foot apart from one another, to stay away from crowds, help our elderly and if you show up at the grocery store and it’s full of people – don’t go in.”

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Berkeley County proclaimed a local state of emergency but the specific county or city with the COVID-19 case was not specified.

One day prior, Justice said there were 84 COVID-19 tests with 80 negative results. Four tests were still pending at that time.

