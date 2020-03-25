1  of  7
Los Angeles County reports virus death of person under 18

Coronavirus

by: ROBERT JABLON, Associated Press

People walks along Zuma Beach, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Malibu, Calif. Officials are trying to dissuade people from using the beaches after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay at home indefinitely. His order restricts non-essential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical system. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is reporting what may be the first U.S. death of a person under 18 from the coronavirus.

Los Angeles County said Tuesday the youth lived in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster, north of Los Angeles.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer says it’s a “devastating reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages.”

Meanwhile, new cases of the virus surged around the state.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday found California coronavirus cases have topped 2,500, with at least 50 deaths.

