COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment System.

South Carolinians can use the system to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The system helps residents find vaccination locations near them.

