MAP: Find out which counties, cities require masks in SC

Coronavirus

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released a map showing where masks and face coverings are required in the state.

As of August 12, 60 municipalities and 10 counties have ordinances requiring masks.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Wednesday that their data analysis shows that local mask requirements are slowing the spread of COVID-19.

DHEC said areas with mask requirements have seen a 46.3 percent larger decrease in total cases in the four weeks after the requirements were implemented.

Areas with mask requirements have seen an overall decrease in total cases of 15.1 percent, according to DHEC.

There have been 102,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide to date along with 2,057.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories