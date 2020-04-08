1  of  14
Miracle Hill Ministries opens quarantine shelter for homeless affected by COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WSPA

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Miracle Hill Ministries announced Wednesday they have opened a quarantine shelter for the Upstate’s homeless population affected by COVID-19.

Miracle Hill Ministries said the shelter is a short term solution prior to South Carolina’s medical surge plan.

“Providing compassionate care is especially critical for those in our community who are the most vulnerable among us – individuals experiencing homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered,” said Ryan Duerk, President/CEO of Miracle Hill Ministries.

The shelter is located at the Greenville Rescue Mission on 575 W Washington St. and has been outfitted with cots and supplies. The space can house several dozen positive COVID-19 cases and additional space is available on site for those awaiting test results.  

The ministries said they have had no positive COVID-19 cases to date.

“How our community comes together during COVID-19 to support vulnerable populations will be critical to our area’s success,” said Jennifer Snow, Executive Director of Accountable Communities for Prisma Health

Trending Stories