More than 89K cases reported in NC; record highs in daily deaths, hospitalizations reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 89,484 as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,552 people total have died. About 1,109 people are currently hospitalized, an increase from 1,040 reported on Monday, July 13.

NCDHHS said 1,956 people have tested positive for the virus since Monday, an increase from 1,827.

There have been 1,254,846 coronavirus tests completed with 23,623 done in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, July 13, there have been 67,124 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give an update Tuesday afternoon on schools reopening in the state.

Parents, teachers, and students have been anxiously awaiting the decision from Cooper, who has said he would not make any announcements until thoroughly discussing with state health officials.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has said that they are ready to go with whatever Cooper decides to do, but parents say the waiting game has them worried as the date for school gets closer.

Right now, there are three options on the table for the governor to consider.

One would allow students back in class, with social distancing. Another would cut class sizes in half with the other half remote learning. The final option would be to continue remote learning, but there are questions right now on how this will all work.

Cooper says details are being worked out on whether face coverings will be in school and what could or couldn’t be done – but one thing that won’t will be COVID-19 testing.

