More Virginians plan to protest Northam’s stay-at-home order Wednesday

Northam's plea: We're all on the same team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amid Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, the state official addressed protesters who challenged his decision, asking Virginians to remember they’re all on the same team.

The plea comes as news of another protest against the state’s stay home order is planned for Wednesday. It would be the second rally in as many weeks. Organizers of the rally told 8News they’re not trying to fight any of the guidelines set forth. Instead, they’re asking the state to reopen so small businesses and an economy weakened by the coronavirus pandemic can begin to recover.

“Him declaring that this stay-at-home order is going to go until June 10 is absolutely unworkable,” David Britt said of Governor Ralph Northam to 8News.

Northam, however, continues to stand by decision to keep Virginia’s stay-at-home order intact.

“This is a time for all of us as a nation, and certainly as a commonwealth of Virginia, to work together and be part of the solution,” Northam said.

Britt told 8News a group of Virginians plan to gridlock protest around Capitol Square Wednesday morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In accordance with social distancing, protesters would remain in their vehicles and loop around Capitol Square. According to Britt, “This is all about getting Virginians working again, all about fighting to keep small businesses alive.”

Britt told 8News he’s asking the governor to look at the pandemic not just from a medical perspective, but an economical one.

“The medical cure, the medical measures that we’re taking to combat this disease are more damaging, long term to the big picture,” Britt said. “To the economy, to the environment as a whole in Virginia.”

Britt also has a message for those who may be opposed to his group’s protest. He says they plan to maintain social distancing while still stressing their point-of-view.

“This commonwealth is not New York,” he said, “and we don’t have to barricade ourselves in our homes.”

