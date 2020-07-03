NC surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases within 24 hour period for first time since beginning of pandemic

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina surpassed 2,000 laboratory-confirmed cases for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 2,099 cases were added Friday from 23,036 tests, NCDHHS said. This is the tenth straight day that North Carolina has had at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the tests processed over the last 24 hours, 11 percent came back positive.

Hospitalizations also reached a new record with 951 on Friday, up 39 from 912 reported on Thursday.

“We are seeing significant spread of the virus and it is very concerning,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “Today we have the highest reported day of new cases and hospitalizations – and that should be a warning to us all as we go into this holiday weekend. We don’t get a holiday from COVID-19. We all need to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often.”

A total of 999,293 tests have been completed amid the pandemic across the state revealing 70,241 confirmed cases.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus moved up by one on Friday to 1,392.