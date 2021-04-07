North Carolina begins vaccinating Group 5 Wednesday

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — As North Carolina enters Group 5 of its vaccination rollout efforts Wednesday, all residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available to adults 18 and older. Only Pfizer has been approved for those between 16 and 18.

The state has an online tool to help residents find a local vaccine provider. To access the site locator, click here. Currently, state officials urge patience, as demand for the vaccine is high and appointment slots are still limited.

Currently, the state reports having administered at least one dose of the vaccine to nearly 40 percent of its adult population. According to data, more than one quarter of adults have received both doses.