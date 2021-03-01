North Carolina expecting more than 80,000 doses of J&J vaccine to arrive this week

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is set to receive more than 80,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

State officials said shipments of the newly authorized vaccine will begin to arrive Wednesday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health said 10,000 doses have been allotted for the county and will arrive later this week.

An FDA panel of U.S. health advisers unanimously endorsed the one-dose vaccine on Friday. A few million doses of the new vaccine could begin shipping as early as Monday.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots were found to be about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 while the J&J vaccine was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 and 66% effective in moderate cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.