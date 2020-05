RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported about 280 additional COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in their latest count Monday.

Health officials said 195,865 tests have been completed and 15,045 tests showed positive cases. There have been a total of 550 COVID-19 related deaths within the state.

As of Monday morning, 464 people were hospitalized because of the coronavirus.