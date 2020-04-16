North Carolina reports 5,465 COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina health officials announced 14 additional COVID-19 related death Thursday, bringing the total to 131.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 5,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state out of the 70,917 tests that have been completed.

(Source: NCDHHS)

The state’s deadliest reported day was Tuesday with 22 deaths.

As of 10:45 a.m., health officials said 452 were still hospitalized. The most hospitalizations previously reported was 431.