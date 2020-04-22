North Carolina sees number of COVID-19 cases, related deaths continue to grow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina, now with 242 coronavirus-related deaths, continues to see the number of cases and hospitalizations grow.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said an additional 29 deaths across the state are to blame on the virus. That is the second-highest daily death count since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of positive tests moved up by 269, bringing the total to 7,220 cases across 93 counties. As of Wednesday morning, 90,336 tests have been completed.
A total of 434 patients are hospitalized.
Absent among the reported data is number of patients who have recovered.
Johnston County health officials said reporting number of recoveries “isn’t so simple.”
“’Recovered’ is not a report we have at this time,” says Chris Mackey, director of communications at NCDHHS. “As we continue to build out our publicly reported database, this may be something we add.”
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina