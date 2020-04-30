Nurse reunited with 1-year-old son after working the front lines of COVID-19 for 7 weeks

(KLFY) – We are happy to report that 1-year-old Harper Wheeler is back at home in Texas with his mom.

Harper and mom Tasha Wheeler have been separated for seven weeks while she worked the front lines in a Texas hospital.

Before he left Lafayette, Harper enjoyed a farewell drive-by parade at his grandmother’s house and then Wednesday it was off to Houston!

A nurse anesthetist at a veterans hospital in Houston, Tasha Wheeler, said her hospital like many medical facilities across the globe is fighting COVID-19.

But now she said her facility is seeing low numbers of cases.

Tasha Wheeler said they have PPE’s and the veterans take social distancing seriously.

She said the first three weeks without him were tough but knowing that her mom was taking care of her son helped her to do her job.

Harper arrived Wednesday night to welcome signs and his mom’s loving embrace. With plenty of kisses, it was a moment they have all waited for. This front line hero said she could not have done without her mom.