Prisma Health Laurens Co. changes visitation hours for Covid-19 testing

Coronavirus

by: Sydney Broadus

Posted: / Updated:

A couple prepare to receive a COVID-19 test at a testing station in Nelson Bay, Australia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Australia was battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country on Monday in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C., (WSPA) – Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital is changing their COVID-19 visitation hours to reopen as a COVID-19 testing site.

Previously, the hospital allowed one visitor per day from the hours of 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Starting Aug. 30, the visitation will be shortened to 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Beginning Aug. 30, the COVID-19 testing site will reopen from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prisma Health says patients seeking testing must have a physician order or a provider order through Prisma Health’s free eVisit site.

It is a drive through site located in front of the main entrance of the hospital. Patients are to stay in their cars while the test is administered by a medical professional.

The test results should get back to the patient within 2 – 4 days of the date the test was given, according to Prisma Health. Until patients get their results back, they are asked to self-isolate at home to prevent potential exposure to others.

