Prisma Health participates in trial of antiviral drug that shows promise in Covid-19 treatment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large study of the drug Remdesivir shows it’s getting results in fighting the novel coronavirus.

Prisma Health is testing the drug on patients in the Midlands and the Upstate.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, touted the drug from the Oval Office Wednesday.

But he and a doctor from Prisma Health said experts still need to gather more data about the drug.

“Remdesivir has a clear cut, significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” Dr. Fauci said.

The N.I.A.I.D. is finding positive results in a trial of the experimental drug involving hundreds of people around the world.

“It’s highly significant,” Dr. Fauci said. “If you look at the time to recovery being shorter in the Remdesivir arm, it was 11 days compared to 15 days.”

Those who received the drug also had a lower mortality rate.

“Eight percent versus 11 percent in the placebo group,” Dr. Fauci said.

The study still needs to be peer reviewed.

“I think that there’s still a lot of data that needs to be gathered,” said Dr. Edwin Hayes, who is the principal investigator on the Redesivir trial for Prisma Health. “Some of the outcomes that we’re seeing haven’t really created the cohesive picture that we’d want to be confident that we’ve kind of solved this problem.”

Dr. Hayes said other studies on the drug are being expanded.

“It’s inspiring to think that we’re building more of an arsenal to actually fight this virus and potentially start to get things back on track,” he said.

Dr. Fauci said the institute’s results on Remdesivir are especially significant because they show that the a drug can block the virus.

“Bottom line, you’re going to be hearing more details about this, this will be submitted to a peer review journal and will be peer-reviewed appropriately,” he said. “But we think it’s really an opening the door to the fact that we now have the capability of treating, and I can guarantee you, as more people, more companies, more investigators get involved, it’s going to get better and better.”