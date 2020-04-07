Prisma Health teams up with S.C. Precision Genetics for COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health has teamed up with S.C. Precision Genetics to help test patients in the Upstate and Midlands for COVID-19.

Precision Genetics is a Greenville-based company that provides healthcare systems and businesses with employee health and financial wellness services, medication risk assessment, laboratory work, genetics testing, management consulting and other services.

Prisma Health and Precision Genetics have had a collaboration for diagnostic services and solutions since 2017.

“We are confident the added testing capacity from Precision Genetics will help further decrease the waiting time for test results,” Prisma Health Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Laboratory Services Jesse Stafford, MD, said.

“Currently we are able to process more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day. We are honored to work with Prisma Health in this effort,” Precision Genetics CEO Nate Wilbourne said.