Prisma Health to offer 11-hour COVID-19 community testing event in Seneca

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health announced it will hold an 11-hour COVID-19 community testing event Tuesday in Seneca.

The event will be held July 14 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge Elementary School, located at 995 S. Oak Street in Seneca.

“Prisma Health is evaluating alternative community testing delivery models in an effort to increase accessibility to testing and to improve the efficiency of the process,” said Jennifer Snow, executive director of Prisma Health’s Accountable Communities initiative.

Here is what community members should know about community testing sites:

All those who think they might have COVID-19 will be tested.

No one needs a doctor’s order at community sites. (Physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing takes place at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers.)

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

No appointment is needed.

Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

Test results should come back within four days.

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.

Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

“We know there is an ever-increasing need for testing and also that patients are willing to drive outside of their hometown communities to receive testing that’s convenient for their schedules. We also know from feedback that people would like testing opportunities outside the usual 9-5 work schedule. We wanted to pilot some new approaches to see what would better help needs of our communities across all of these fronts,” said Snow.

For more information on other testing sites this week, click here. For more information on COVID-19 testing throughout S.C., visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics or scdhec.gov/covid19testing.