Prisma Health to open high-volume vaccination site in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health will open a new vaccination site in Greenville on Monday, January 18 for eligible candidates under state guidelines.

Phase 1 state guidelines currently allow vaccinations for healthcare workers, first responders, and those 70 years of age or older. The new site will make vaccinations available by appointment only.

It will be located at the old K-Mart location near Greenville Memorial Hospital just outside of downtown Greenville.

In a release, Prisma Health noted, “All scheduled community appointments from Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital have been transferred to this site. Eligible individuals MUST have an appointment through the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control’s (CDC) Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) with a QR code that MUST be brought in hand to be vaccinated.”

Appointments will be based on the limited supply of vaccines available.

For additional information, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/coronavirus. The site also has a link to detailed information about the vaccine process.