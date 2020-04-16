1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Prisma Health, United Way, USC Medicine Greenville to hold donation drive

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina Medicine Greenville, United Way of Greenville and Prisma Health will be teaming up to hold a donation drive to help ensure community partners and healthcare partners have the supplies they need during the pandemic.

The drive-thru donation drop-off locations will be set up at Greer Memorial Hospital and Patewood Memorial Hospital. Donations can be dropped off Thursday, April 16 through Saturday April 18 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The following new and unopened items are needed:

  • disinfectant wipes
  • bleach
  • 16 ounce and 24 ounce spray bottles
  • surgical masks
  • N95 and KN95 masks
  • face shields
  • ear guards

The group has asked for donors to place the items in their vehicle’s trunk or truck bed so volunteers can grab them.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories