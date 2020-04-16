Prisma Health, United Way, USC Medicine Greenville to hold donation drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina Medicine Greenville, United Way of Greenville and Prisma Health will be teaming up to hold a donation drive to help ensure community partners and healthcare partners have the supplies they need during the pandemic.
The drive-thru donation drop-off locations will be set up at Greer Memorial Hospital and Patewood Memorial Hospital. Donations can be dropped off Thursday, April 16 through Saturday April 18 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The following new and unopened items are needed:
- disinfectant wipes
- bleach
- 16 ounce and 24 ounce spray bottles
- surgical masks
- N95 and KN95 masks
- face shields
- ear guards
The group has asked for donors to place the items in their vehicle’s trunk or truck bed so volunteers can grab them.
Click here for more information.