Prisma Health, United Way, USC Medicine Greenville to hold donation drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina Medicine Greenville, United Way of Greenville and Prisma Health will be teaming up to hold a donation drive to help ensure community partners and healthcare partners have the supplies they need during the pandemic.

The drive-thru donation drop-off locations will be set up at Greer Memorial Hospital and Patewood Memorial Hospital. Donations can be dropped off Thursday, April 16 through Saturday April 18 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The following new and unopened items are needed:

disinfectant wipes

bleach

16 ounce and 24 ounce spray bottles

surgical masks

N95 and KN95 masks

face shields

ear guards

The group has asked for donors to place the items in their vehicle’s trunk or truck bed so volunteers can grab them.

