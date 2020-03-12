Rep. Cunningham introduces legislation aimed at helping workers on sick leave due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Representative Joe Cunningham has introduced legislation aimed at providing sick leave to workers who are forced to miss work due to the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Thursday, Rep. Cunningham said the emergency paid sick leave would go to employees who are forced to miss work because they either have coronavirus, are quarantined, or are providing care to someone affected by COVID-19.

“This will help prevent the spread of the virus and boost our economy,” he said.

Rep. Cunningham also tweeted out that in a public health emergency, no one should choose between paying their bills or going to work sick and potentially exposing others.

He said Congress must pass the bill and legislation that provided free testing and emergency unemployment measures.

“America is counting on us,” he said.