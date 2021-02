Rutherford Correctional Center inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford Correctional Center officials said an inmate died Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the inmate, who was in his late 60s, tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 14. He was hospitalized on Jan. 17.

The man had pre-existing conditions, officials said.

โ€œWe are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,โ€ said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

