DHEC releases new online tool to track COVID-19 vaccinations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a new tool to track the number of people getting vaccinated. The online dashboard has information about the age, gender and ethnicity of people who have gotten the vaccine as part of an effort to ensure all South Carolinians have equal access to the vaccine.

Using data from February 13, the dashboard shows more than half a million people in the state have been vaccinated with the first dose and nearly 200 thousand have gotten the second dose.

DHEC explained why the new numbers will not match up exactly to the current counts on the DHEC Vaccine Allocation web page here.

The biggest demographic receiving the vaccine, according to the date, is females over the age of 65.

Greenville County has the second highest number of vaccinations, and Charleston County has the most.

Numbers from DHEC also show in the last month that the number of people being hospitalized for the coronavirus in South Carolina has gone down by about 50 percent. The percent of positive tests among those is at 6.5 percent.

DHEC and state lawmakers will meet Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to discuss how DHEC is receiving COVID-19 vaccines and distributing them across the state.