DHEC reports COVID-19 spike over weekend, highest in Greenville Co. and Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County had the biggest increase of COVID-19 cases in a statewide spike over the weekend, followed by Spartanburg County, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported 628 new confirmed cases and 57 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, along with 14 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

On Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state doubled to 1,281 and 7 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

These numbers from the weekend bring the total number of confirmed cases to 163,143, probable cases to 7,535, confirmed deaths to 3,567, and probable deaths to 235.

Monday, Spartanburg City Council will be at the T.K. Gregg Community Center at 5:30 p.m., where City Council members will receive a COVID-19 response update from Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story.

DHEC recommends that people get tested at least monthly if they are in the community regularly and not able to social distance, and is offering free testing at DHEC sites across the Upstate.

If you have been in contact with someone who confirmed positive for COVID-19, in addition to getting tested, DHEC has a worksheet that can help you track your symptoms over a 14-day period.

For daily updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county, click here.