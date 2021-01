South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman addresses the initial gathering of accelerateSC, a group tasked with advising Gov. Henry McMaster on safely scaling the state’s economy back up amid the new coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman tweeted Monday that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spearman said her husband and son tested positive for the virus last week, and she had been quarantining due to her close contact with them.

She and her family have only had mild symptoms, according to her tweets.

have only mild symptoms. We will continue to follow CDC and DHEC protocols for isolation and quarantine. While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year. (2/2) — Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) January 4, 2021

Spearman said she plans to continue to work from home while continuing to quarantine.