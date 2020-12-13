SCDHEC: 2,924 new cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Sunday 2,924 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 234,392 and confirmed deaths to 4,387.

3,096,815 tests have been performed in South Carolina as of these updated numbers.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 301

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 13,749 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 21.3%  percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

