SCDHEC: 2,924 new cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Sunday 2,924 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 234,392 and confirmed deaths to 4,387.

3,096,815 tests have been performed in South Carolina as of these updated numbers.

Testing opportunities available statewide: 301

13,749 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.3% percent positive

