SCDHEC: 3,047 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 3,047 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of probable and confirmed cases in the state of South Carolina to 231,363 cases and 4,344 deaths.

3,058,674 tests have been performed in the state.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 308

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

13,234 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

23.0% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources