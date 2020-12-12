SCDHEC: 3,047 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths

Coronavirus

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 3,047 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of probable and confirmed cases in the state of South Carolina to 231,363 cases and 4,344 deaths.

3,058,674 tests have been performed in the state.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 308

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 13,234  new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 23.0%  percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories