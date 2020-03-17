Several Upstate restaurants offering free meals to school children following shutdown

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Several restaurants are offering up free meals to kids after Governor Henry McMaster announced the temporary closure of all schools due to coronavirus concerns.
- Farm Fresh Fast , LLC offering free children’s meals, no questions asked. Anyone wanting in donating time or money is asked to contact the restaurant.
- Tony’s Pizza & Subs, Fountain Inn is offering a free personal pan pizza to any school age children between the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for the next two weeks.
- Holy Mōlli in Spartanburg is offering free meals for children the rest of March.
- Tropical Grille Upstate locations offering free kids bowl the week of March 16 during the hours of 11 a.m.- 1 P.m.
- HOUSE OF PIZZA & PASTA in Gaffney offering free child meals size pizza and spaghetti during weekdays between the hours 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Anthonys Pizzeria in Simpsonville is offering a free slice of pizza to any child during the week between 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Papa’s & Beer locations in the Upstate offering a free kids burrito or quesadilla meal Monday – Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Tacos & mas is offering several free options for kids under the age of 12 during school days.
- Armandos Burritos in Greenville is offering free meals to kids on weekdays from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Young’s Cafe is offering free kids meals through the end of the month during the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.