Several Upstate YMCAs issue changes due to COVID-19 concerns

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several Upstate YMCAs have issued changes due to COVID-19 concerns.

Cherokee County Family YMCA will be closed until March 29, according to their Facebook page.

YMCA of Greenville, Prisma Health Family YMCA, Eastside Family YMCA and George I. Theisen Family YMCA released the following statement:

Following Governor Henry McMaster’s school closings announcement Sunday, the Laurens YMCA canceled childwatch, the complimentary nursery, until further notice.

Greenwood Family YMCA and Gray Court YMCA and Laurens YMCA also released the following:

YMCA of Greater Spartanburg and Middle Tyger Family YMCA have suspended youth sports programs, including all recreational and challenge leagues, swim team, swim lessons, group exercises, events and onsite childwatch. The hot tub, steam room and sauna have all been closed.

Pickens YMCA announced Sunday they will be offering After School In-Service at the Easley and Powdersville YMCAs. Children can be registered for the program by clicking here.

They following programs have been suspended through the end of March:

LiveStrong at YMCA

Pedaling 4 Parkinson’s

Fit 4 Life classes

Youth Sports, including Lil Rookies, Soccer, Baseball, Volleyball

Community Zumba at the Easley YMCA

Saunas & steam rooms will be closed

Coffee service at the member services desk

Clinton Family YMCA has suspended all games and practices for the Dixie Youth Baseball and Dixie Softball until April 4, according to their Facebook page. The Y also changed their hours Monday – Friday to 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Hours will remain the same for Saturday and Sunday.