Snow, ice storms across US may delay vaccine shipments for NC, CDC tells NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With much of the country covered in snow and dealing with power outages, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has notified North Carolina health officials of a possible delay in shipments and deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they are working with the CDC and vaccine providers to help minimize “the potential effects of these delays”.

PNC Arena in Raleigh was set to continue distributing vaccine shots on Feb. 17 through the weekend. It’s unclear if the potential delays in shipments will affect the mass vaccination event.

Teachers in North Carolina will be eligible to receive vaccine shots beginning on Feb. 24.

However, educators say it’s unclear when that will happen or how the doses will be administered. It’s unclear how the country’s bout with severe weather may affect this group.

Across the country, millions are without power due to a frigid blast of winter weather that also shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads.

In North Carolina, Brunswick County experienced a rare February severe weather event that killed three people and left at least 10 people injured. The tornado touched down near Ocean Isle Beach early Tuesday morning, county officials said.

New daily COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have dropped below 2,000 for the first time in three months.

The CDC also offered new guidance on taking painkillers with the COVID-19 vaccine, urging people not to take pain relievers like Tylenol or Motrin before getting a vaccination.