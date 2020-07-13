South Carolina reports 1st case of rare children’s syndrome tied to virus

(WJZY/WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Another 1,952 cases and 10 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 56,485 confirmed cases and 950 related deaths statewide.

DHEC also announced on Sunday that two children are the first in the state with a confirmed diagnosis of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a rare health condition recently recognized to occur in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19, or been in contact with someone infected with the virus. One child is from the Midlands region and one is from the PeeDee region. Both are under the age of 10.

The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. Cases in the United States were first reported in New York City in early May.

On May 15, 2020, DHEC sent a health alert informing healthcare providers and facilities of the condition and requesting that all providers report suspected cases of MIS-C to the agency. Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.

DHEC recommends parents and caregivers learn and watch for the signs for MIS-C in their children. Emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain. For more information about MIS-C, click here.

An opinion article was published in the Washington Post this weekend titled “Stay away from South Carolina.” The Palmetto State also reported its first child virus-related death. Not many details were released other than the child was under the age of five. State leaders have raised concerns over a consistent increase in cases among young people. Currently, 38 percent of cases are in people ages 21-40.

A record number of cases and hospitalizations were reported on Saturday with 2,240 cases and 1,396 hospitalizations.

Last week, Governor Henry McMaster banned the sale of alcohol at South Carolina restaurants and bars after 11 p.m. The order went into effect Saturday.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,881

Lancaster County – 642

Union County – 154

Greenville County – 7,137

Spartanburg County – 2,459

Cherokee County – 248

Chester County – 283

Chesterfield – 449

Kershaw County – 851

Fairfield County – 368

Newberry County – 419

Laurens County – 755

