Spartanburg Co. company takes precautions, employee isolated for possible coronavirus

MOORE, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County company is taking precautions after one of their employees presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ritrama CEO Lucio Siano told 7News the employee returned from Italy on March 2 on a flight through Charlotte.

Siano said the company plans to sanitize the entire facility and they have advised their employees to follow CDC guidelines.

The company, whose facility is located on Moore Duncan Highway, is expected to resume operations on Tuesday, Siano said.

Siano also said that he and other employees who have been in close contact with the presumptive positive employee are under self-quarantine for the time being.

The company said the state did not mandate any shut down of the facility.

DHEC reported that the man first showed symptoms on March 3 and the case was reported to the state on March 5.

Ritrama is a company which manufactures pressure sensitive adhesive materials.