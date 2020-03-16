Spartanburg Co. schools respond to closures due to COVID-19

SPARTANBURG CO. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District leaders have announced various efforts to help protect their communities from the Coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Governor Henry McMasters announced the closures of all school at least till the end of the month.

In response, all 7 Spartanburg County School Districts are putting forth plans to allow their students to continue their education, and receive food.

District 1

According to District 1’s Facebook page, faculty and staff members (except those who are sick, already on approved leaves, or who are considered at high-risk for COVID-19 by their healthcare provider) are to report to work on Monday, March 16 for a teacher workday.

Any student or parents needing to pick up their deducational materials, backpacks, personal items, and medications may do so between the hours of 7:30am – 3:00pm on Monday, March 16.

District 2

District 2 officials said in a Facebook post, classes may resume on April 6. Faculty and staff members (except those who are sick, already on approved leaves, or who are considered at high-risk for COVID-19 by their healthcare provider) are to report to work on March 16 for a teacher workday.

Any student or parents needing to pick up their books, backpacks, personal items, and medications may do so between the hours of 8AM – 3PM on Monday, March 16.

Wednesday they will provide instructions through their distance-remote learning program. Principals will contact parents on how to receive instruction through this system.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 17 students/parents will be able to pick up Grab n’ Go meals. The meals will consist of a lunch and breakfast. Pick up will be from 11AM to 1PM, during the closure (not to include Spring Break March 30-April 3).

All meals will be distributed at Boiling Springs Middle School and Chesnee High School.

Meal delivery will be available for families that cannot pick-up. Please contact your student’s school if you require assistance.

District 3

Faculty and staff, except those who are sick, already on approved leaves or considered high-risk for COVID-19 by their healthcare provider, are to report to work on Monday, March 16 for a teacher workday.

Any student or parents who need to pick up their books, laptops, backpacks, personal items, and medications may do so between the hours of 7:30 am and 4:00 pm on Monday March 16.

They have ten school days of distance learning/e-learning plans ready to go, beginning Wednesday. Students will be able to do assignments on paper or on their devices. Comcast and Spectrum are providing people with free internet for two months.

The district will also provide a list of hot spots for students who do not have access to the Internet and there will be an extended grace period if assignments are turned in late.

The District Three administrative office and school offices will remain open. During this time, there will be daily deep-cleaning and disinfecting of each building.

The district will provide a list of places where parents can pick up meals and we will also be distributing meals on an as-need basis.

All school-related activities will be canceled. Currently, any field trips, travel and visits to medical facilities or nursing homes are suspended. This means anything extracurricular or sports-related will also be postponed.

District 4

District 4 Schools is making plans to provide report cards, distribute educational packets to students for the missed school days, and allow the pick up any educational materials, books, backpacks, personal items, and medications from the schools on these dates:

• Monday, March 16, 4-6 pm

• Tuesday, March 17, 7:30 am – 3 pm

Report to the Main Lobby at WHS; the cafeteria at WMS; the Media Center at WES; the Main Lobby at WPS.

All athletic contests, practices, and weight workouts are canceled through April 1. All District 4 Athletic Facilities are closed through April 1.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, any student who presents to the WHS parking lot between 11am-12pm may pick up a bagged meal. The student must be in the vehicle to receive a meal. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, buses will run between 10:30am-1:30pm and stop at each designated bus stop to offer a bagged meal to students present at their normal bus stop. Bus drivers will be in touch Monday afternoon to provide a more exact time to expect delivery.

Woodruff High School Graduation remains set for Friday, May 29 at 8 pm, pending any future announcement by the State Superintendent of Education or the Governor’s Office regarding the reopening of schools after Spring Break.

If you have specific questions, please call your student’s school of attendance.

District 5

All students will be able to pick up district devices and instructional packets at their school on Monday, March 16, from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

• All students grades 3-12 will use their district-issued device to continue their learning at home through the closure

• Students grades 3-12 who DO NOT typically take home a district device will be granted special permission and given one to use during this time

• Students grades K-2 who DO NOT have district devices will be given instructional packets

The district’s technology team is working to set up a tech support helpline, to assist students and families who have questions about distance learning throughout the closure. More information on that will be sent out very soon.

The District is also committed to making sure food service for students can continue during the closure. Any District Five student age 18 and under will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at designated sites, with no registration required. More information on specific school sites will be made available soon.

District 6

Faculty and staff members (except those who are sick, already on approved leaves, or who are considered at high-risk for COVID-19 by their healthcare provider) are to report to work on Monday, March 16 for a teacher workday.

Any students or parents needing to pick up their educational materials, devices, books, backpacks, personal items, and medications may do so between the hours of 7:30am – 3:00pm on Monday, March 16.

Beginning Monday, March 16th, District Six will offer lunch and snacks to students through school bus deliveries and school drive-through locations. They will run regular bus routes to deliver meals between 10 am-noon. If you are not able to pick up a meal at a school bus stop, the district will offer a drive-through pick up service at all District Six elementary and middle schools between 11 am and 1 pm. They are asking for parents to use the drive-through meal service to stay in their cars and meals will be handed to you by employees. Walk-up students will be given meals but should not eat them on the school campus.

District 7

District 7 teachers and staff will report to work on a normal schedule.

Parents and students needing to pick up essential school supplies, technology devices, or medications may do so between 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Those who are unable to pick up during this timeframe should contact their school directly to coordinate another time.

Third graders, who do not typically bring their Macbooks home, will be able to pick up their computers for use during the closure period. This is optional for third graders, as their remote learning assignments do not need to be downloaded digitally as is the case with grades 4 – 12.

A bagged lunch for students can be picked up from school cafeterias between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

