Spartanburg County Judicial Center closed for cleaning after positive COVID-19 case

by: WSPA

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Judicial Center has closed for a deep cleaning following two positive COVID-19 cases.

Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Amy Cox said the closure will last at least a week. Those with pending issues in an impacted court will be provided additional information either by email or phone.

Everyone with the clerk of court office will be in quarantine for the next two weeks.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Amy Cox at acox@spartanburgcounty.org.

