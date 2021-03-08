Spartanburg Regional distributes COVID-19 vaccine to people in Phase 1B

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution started Monday, opening the door for more people in South Carolina to get the shot. Although the process of giving the shot won’t change, the demand will.

Facilities, like Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, are encouraging people to make their appointments, keep their appointments and pack a lot of patience.

Like many others, Buch Summey is glad that there is a vaccine available.

“I feel safer, absolutely. I feel safer since I got the shot,” Summey said.

People who are 55 years of age or older, those with high-risk medical conditions, and frontline workers directly exposed to the public are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Click here to see the full list.

“Historically, we’ve spent so much time with the actual treatment of the patients coming into kind of shift gears and come to the more public facing preventative type measures. It’s kind of had that light at the end of the tunnel kind of feeling,” Spartanburg Regional Director of Pharmacy Phil Humphrey said.

Butch and his wife were able to get their shots. They said they feel it’s essential to get back to some of the activities they enjoyed before COVID-19.

“My wife and I both have the shot. We didn’t go out very much. We have ventured out just a little bit more since we go the vaccine,” Summey said.

That’s exactly what officials are hoping for, people to get back to a somewhat normal life, safely.

While some say they’re still unsure about the vaccine, others who have it say time is showing that it’s OK.

“People had some different ideas on whether it was safe or not. There’s been enough shots given now that people understand that it is OK,” Summey said.

While there are three approved vaccines on the market, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, Spartanburg Regional is sharing what they get with the public.

“Right now, we are still predominantly getting the Pfizer vaccine, and we haven’t had a lot of options to receive the other two. I think it has to do with the storage requirements for the Pfizer vaccine,” Humphrey said. “We have the ability to store the Pfizer vaccine, so that’s what we’ve been getting the majority of.”

New appointments usually open up on Fridays, and vaccines are usually delivered on Mondays.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call Spartanburg Regional at (864) 577-4091 to make an appointment.