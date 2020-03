KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The Knox County Health Department asked a Knoxville family to self-quarantine in their home for 14 days after returning from China.

Victor Price, his wife and stepdaughter went to Dalian, China on Jan. 26 to visit his wife's side of the family for the Chinese New Year. They had heard some buzz about coronavirus prior to the trip, but at the time, it hadn't yet triggered widespread panic.

Toward the end of the trip, the city started to shut down around them.