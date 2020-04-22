Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union

Spartanburg Regional joins federal plasma program to treat COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced Wednesday they are participating in a federal program to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients by using plasma from those who have recovered from the virus.

The Mayo Clinic is leading the effort with blood banks helping to collect the plasma from the recovered patients and distribute it to hospitalized patients with severe or life-threatening COVID-19.

The plasma donor must have recovered from, and tested negative for, COVID-19. The treatment involves the critically ill patient being transfused with the donor’s plasma, which contains antibodies that can attack the virus and could help patients recover more rapidly.

Any recovered COVID-19 patients with testing documentation from their doctor may also be eligible to donate plasma.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories