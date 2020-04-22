Spartanburg Regional joins federal plasma program to treat COVID-19 patients

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced Wednesday they are participating in a federal program to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients by using plasma from those who have recovered from the virus.

The Mayo Clinic is leading the effort with blood banks helping to collect the plasma from the recovered patients and distribute it to hospitalized patients with severe or life-threatening COVID-19.

The plasma donor must have recovered from, and tested negative for, COVID-19. The treatment involves the critically ill patient being transfused with the donor’s plasma, which contains antibodies that can attack the virus and could help patients recover more rapidly.

Any recovered COVID-19 patients with testing documentation from their doctor may also be eligible to donate plasma.