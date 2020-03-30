Spartanburg Regional releases statement about employee exposure to COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System released a statement Monday morning about employee exposure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spartanburg Regional said it is aware of several healthcare clinicians who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Spartanburg Regional doctors, nurses and staff are on the frontlines of caring for our community each day. Often, that means placing themselves at greater risk for exposure to a variety of illnesses – from common colds and the flu to COVID-19,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi said. “We are working with DHEC closely to make sure every appropriate action is being taken for the health of our patients, community and staff.”

Spartanburg Regional said it has been working with each employee’s work schedule and has been notifying any patients or employees who may have came into close contact with the individuals.

“Spartanburg Regional is well-prepared to ensure the safety and protection of our patients, community and staff during these challenging times,” Spartanburg Regional said in the statement.

The company said federal privacy laws prohibit it from disclosing information about individual patients, including healthcare workers.

The company will continue to work with the CDC and DHEC and follow guidelines to help limit the spread of the virus.