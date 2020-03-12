Spartanburg Regional restricts visitation for hospitals, nursing homes to avoid spread of COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System issued visitation restrictions Thursday in hopes to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“Spartanburg Regional’s No. 1 priority is to keep our community safe and healthy — this includes our patients, our visitors and caregivers,” said Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Out of an abundance of caution, and effective immediately, Spartanburg Regional is restricting visitation in our nursing homes and hospitals. We especially discourage people who were recently in an area where there’s been a high level of transmission of the COVID-19 to avoid visits.”

NURSING HOMES

Visitors will only be able to enter Woodruff Manor, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center or Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care for a patient’s end-of-life care or when it is essential to a patient’s emotional well-being.

The facilities are working to provide alternative ways for families and patients to communicate, according to the release.

HOSPITALS

Spartanburg Regional hospital visitors will be subject to screening for symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Visitors with those symptoms will be allowed to visit loved one who are gravely ill, but they will be asked to wear a mask throughout their time at the hospital.

To help to prevent the spreading of germs, people who have a cough, sore throat, fever or other flu-like symptoms are asked not to visit the following acute care hospitals unless they are seeking medical care:

Cherokee Medical Center

Pelham Medical Center

Spartanburg Medical Center

Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus

Union Medical Center

People who are feeling well and are symptom free are allowed to visit hospital patients.

Spartanburg Regional suggested people who are pregnant, have a weak immune system, have a lung condition or breathing difficulties, or are under the age of 18 or an older adult to avoid visiting even if they are feeling well.

The release said Spartanburg Regional will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) guidelines.