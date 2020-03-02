WATCH LIVE: State leaders to discuss preparedness for the potential impact of the Coronavirus Disease

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster plans to lay out the state’s plan to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus on Monday morning.

McMaster will be leading a meeting at 10 a.m. with the South Carolina Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss the state’s preparedness for the potential impact of the Coronavirus Disease. The meeting will take place at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Committee consists of “representatives of all state agencies relevant to public health emergency preparedness, and, in addition, a licensed physician from the private sector specializing in infectious diseases, a hospital infection control practitioner, a medical examiner, a coroner from an urban county or the coroner’s designee, a member of the judiciary, and other members as may be considered appropriate.”

At this time, no cases of the Coronavirus Disease have been identified in South Carolina. However, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control still wants to be proactive about how to prepare for possible cases.