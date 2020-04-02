Sumter National Forest closing boat ramps amid COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Boat ramps at Sumter National and Francis Marion Forests are closed effective April 2 following Gov. McMaster’s executive order to close public assess to State waterways amid COVID-19 concerns.

In a release, Forest Supervisor Rink Lint said “We are taking these actions to support Governor McMaster’s order. We will continue to monitor areas where people are congregating and not following the Governor’s orders and CDC guidance, and we will take actions to shut down those areas as needed.”

No timetable was given for when the boat ramps could reopen.