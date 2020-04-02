1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Sumter National Forest closing boat ramps amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Boat ramps at Sumter National and Francis Marion Forests are closed effective April 2 following Gov. McMaster’s executive order to close public assess to State waterways amid COVID-19 concerns.

In a release, Forest Supervisor Rink Lint said “We are taking these actions to support Governor McMaster’s order. We will continue to monitor areas where people are congregating and not following the Governor’s orders and CDC guidance, and we will take actions to shut down those areas as needed.”

No timetable was given for when the boat ramps could reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories